How to recharge FASTag RFID sticker using Paytm Wallet

Here's how you can use Paytm wallet to recharge your Fastag RFID sticker.

FASTag is a new RFID (Radio-frequency identification technology) based sticker issued by the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India). The electronic toll sticker is part of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) initiative. While the sticker has already been applied in most of the vehicles, people are still confused about how the sticker balance can be recharged.

If you are using a Paytm issued Fastag sticker, you can follow these guidelines to recharge and maintain your toll sticker.

Once you have successfully purchased the RFID sticker from Paytm, you can activate it by simply entering the details in your app. In order to make it work at toll plazas, you will need to maintain a minimum balance in your Paytm FASTag wallet.

FASTag can be managed from the "Manage Tags" section in your Paytm application. The app will automatically create a sub-wallet named FASTag, which will maintain the balance as well as the transactions made by your RFID based sticker.

In order to recharge your FASTag sticker, just hit the Add Money option in your Paytm app. FASTag will automatically reserve some amount from your wallet, which can be used at toll plazas later. Do note that FASTag can be used only after 20 mins of adding money to the Paytm Wallet.

You should maintain a minimum balance of Rs. 150 in your FASTag wallet in order to avoid any penalties. If you keep driving past toll plazas without balance on your RFID sticker, the FASTag will be blacklisted and suspended and you will be charged a heavy fine for doing so.