Facebook Messenger will now alert you about impostors with new privacy features

Facebook Messenger to detect scam messages

Facebook has added new privacy features for its Messenger app to protect you from any conversations with scamsters and impostors. The new features will allow you to know more about a Facebook message from an unknown source so that you can remain safe. Read on to know more about it.

Facebook Messenger security features

As announced by Facebook, the new security features by Facebook will use machine learning to look for 'behavioural signals' for their effective working. Firstly, Facebook Messenger will let you know if you receive a message by someone impersonating someone else. Facebook will tell you that the message could be from someone with a fake profile. Scam messages will also be detected and Facebook will educate you as to how they can spot scam messages and stay safe from them.

This will be done via a pop-up message called safety notices that will be present in a suspicious message for users to further about the spam. Following this, you can decide to block or ignore such chats. One thing worth noting is that the features will work even in an end-to-end encrypted chat.

Additionally, Facebook will now tell minors as to how to remain safe from adults they don't know. This comes in addition to the existing feature wherein Facebook limits interaction between minors and adults they don't know and even disable the accounts of such people with the use of machine learning.

For those who don't know, Facebook Messenger currently filters out spam messages as much as possible for you to differentiate between messages from known people and the ones that can be from unknowns.

The new security features have begun rolling out for Android users in March and will now reach iOS users by next week.

