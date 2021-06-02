Boult AirBass Q10 affordable TWS earphones launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : BOULT Boult AirBass Q10 comes in two colour options.

Boult Audio has announced the launch of a new low-profile and low-latency TWS earbuds dubbed AirBass Q10. The new Q10 TWS earbuds offer lower latency for movies as well as mobile games. Other highlights include deep bass, superior music and call quality, and 24-hour long battery life.

The AirBass Q10 is pretty sleek and features a very sporty look with a dual-tone body and smooth textures. The ergonomic shape is carefully designed with lightweight materials to eliminate fatigue while offering superior wearing comfort with a snug fit. Additionally, the body is also IPX5 sweat, water and dust resistant to ensure durability.

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 TWS are built using powerful dynamic drivers to tuned for extreme bass delivery for music and movies, with enhanced vocals and highs. One can enjoy rich audio performance while gaming and watching moves and experience great audio quality during those voice and video calls.

The TWS earphones support Bluetooth v5.0 and they can instantly pair with any smartphone or laptop. The Q10 offers gamers an edge over opponents too – thanks to its ultra-low-Latency audio (<120ms), you can now enjoy gaming or movies without any noticeable audio lag. Lastly, the AirBass Q10 TWS offers up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, Additionally, the case can fast charge the buds up to four times, offering a total playback time of 24 hours.

As for the features, the Boult Audio AirBass Q10 TWS earbuds feature the hall switch technology that allows it to instantaneously pair with your smartphone or laptop when opening the case lid. The Q10 also can be used as mono buds – you can use each earbud independently as a mono option for a single ear to quickly take calls or listen to voice messages and videos.

The monopod feature also saves on battery life and almost doubles the entire run time up to 48 hours. And finally, each earbud features touch controls, making it easier to control voice calls, music, audio volume and voice assistants with just a touch of your fingertip.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 TWS earbuds will be available in dual-tone Black or White colours, for an exclusive price of Rs 1,299 on Amazon.in with a 1-year standard industry warranty period.