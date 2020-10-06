Asus introduces new variant of ROG Phone 3 in India: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : ASUS ROG Phone 3

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday launched the 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of ROG Phone 3 for Rs 52,999. The customers can purchase the new variant during the Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days' sale that starts from October 16.

The smartphone was initially launched in two variants, 8GB RAM + 128GB for of Rs 49,999 and 12GB RAM+256GB storage option for Rs 57,999. It features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR10+ support and 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has a 13MP secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 macro lens. The smartphone also has a 24MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone has 8K recording, 4K HDR recording up to 60fps, and a Pro Video mode that lets you record up to 8K, and an option to choose to use the front mic or back mic when recording.

The device runs Android 10, weighs 240 grams and has a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech onboard. It will be available with no-cost EMI offering of three, six and nine months on select cards.

