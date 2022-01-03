Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
  • Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket: ICC
  • Fire breaks out a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai; eight fire engines rushed to the spot
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple Watch comes up with new ad highlighting life-saving potential

Apple Watch comes up with new ad highlighting life-saving potential

Apple has recently released a new commercial ad on New Year's Day, titled "911" that details how Apple Watch has been able to save lives and help people to call the first responders.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
San Francisco Published on: January 03, 2022 11:27 IST
apple watch, tech news
Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE

Apple Watch

Highlights

  • The new ad states that buying an Apple Watch could help save your life in emergencies
  • The ad has been designed basis on the real incidence which took place in USA
  • The new ad was titled as '911' which focuses on emergency situation and how apple watch can help

Apple has released a new ad on New Year's Day, titled "911" that details how Apple Watch has been able to save lives and help people call first responders.

The ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch.

The first involves a woman whose car had flipped over and was starting to fill up with water. The second caller is a paddleboarder who was blown out to sea by a hard wind and is struggling to return to land. The third was a farmer who broke their leg after a 21-foot fall.

The ad concludes that all three individuals were rescued in minutes. "These are just three of many incredible stories where people were able to get help using Apple Watch," Apple wrote in the video's description.

According to the ad, buying an Apple Watch could help save your life in emergencies.

To recall, a man's life in the US was saved when unknown to him, his Apple Watch detected him falling and called emergency services automatically.

Apple Watch has saved lives before and sometimes surprises its users by detecting problems they are unaware of.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News