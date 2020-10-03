Apple iPhone 12 series pricing leaked ahead of October launch: Here are the details

Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO Apple iPhone 12 series is expected to launch on October 13.

Apple iPhone 12 series launch is due for this month and everyone is excited about it. Every year, new iPhone models arrive in the month of September but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cupertino based company had to delay the launch. The iPhone 12 series is expected to launch via an online-only launch event on October 13. Ahead of the launch event, the prices of the upcoming iPhones have surfaced the internet.

According to a recent report, Apple will be launching four iPhone 12 models this year. The upcoming lineup will consist of the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. As the naming scheme makes it clear, the iPhone 12 Mini will be a new addition to the family whereas the other three will be an upgrade to the iPhone 11 series.

As per a recent report by Apple RUMORs, the iPhone 12 Mini will launch with a starting price tag of $649 (roughly Rs. 47,500) for the 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will also get a 128GB and a 256GB variant priced at $699 (roughly Rs 51,000) and $799 (roughly Rs 58,500), respectively.

As for the iPhone 11 successor iPhone 12, it will be priced at $749 (roughly Rs 55,000) for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB variant will be priced at $799 (roughly Rs 58,500) whereas the 256GB variant will come in at a price of $899 (approximately Rs 66,000).

The iPhone 12 Pro’s base variant will come with 128GB storage and it is said to be priced at $999 (roughly Rs 73,000). The smartphone will also come in 256GB and 512GB storage options priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs 80,500) and $1,299 (roughly Rs 95,000), respectively.

Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly start at $1,099 (roughly Rs 80,500) for the 128GB storage variant. While the 256GB variant will be available at a price of $1,199 (roughly Rs 88,000), the 512GB variant will set you back $1,399 (roughly Rs 1,02,500) for the 512GB storage option.

In contradiction, leakster iAppleTimes said that the iPhone 12 models will be at least $50 more expensive than the prices stated above. However, all this can be taken with a pinch of salt as we will need to wait for the official launch to know about the pricing.

