Apple AirPods log 63% share in premium TWS earbuds market in India.

Apple saw record shipments of AirPods in India in the third quarter (Q3), dominating the premium TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds segment with a massive 63 per cent share.

According to latest data by Counterpoint Research, Apple led the premium TWS segment (Rs 5,000 and above) with 63 per cent share. The company also saw record shipments, taking the fourth spot with a 7.6 per cent share in the Indian TWS market.

"Its model Airpods (Gen 2) performed well this quarter. Inventory for the festive season, Apple Days sales event and 'Back to School' programme accelerated its growth," the report said.

Moreover, additional inventory on account of Apple's plan to bundle free AirPods with the iPhone 12 series in the fourth quarter helped the brand achieve 67 per cent (YoY) growth.

Priced at Rs 18,900 in India, the all-new AirPods (3rd generation) are now available in the country.

By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ.

Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. According to reports, Apple AirPods shipment is expected to reach 85 million units globally in 2022, which is a 3.7 per cent year-on-year increase.

In the third quarter, the newly-launched consumer electronics brand Nothing managed to take the third spot in the premium segment in the first quarter of its launch, the Counterpoint report mentioned.