Apple iPhone 12 base variant to ship with 64GB storage: Report

Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO Entry-level iPhone 12 to ship with 64GB storage.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones on October 13 and now a new report claims that the entry-level iPhone 12 will come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will arrive in 128/256/512GB storage variants and will be limited to black, white and silver colours, reports GSMArena. The first batch of iPhone 12s' are expected to arrive at distributors on October 5. The first iPhones to hit store shelves will be the 5.4-inch iPhone mini, alongside the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.

At 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 mini would be smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a 5.8-inch device. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.

The upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage