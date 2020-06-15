Man orders lotion from Amazon India; Gets Rs. 19,000 worth Bose earphones instead

Image Source : TWITTER Bose earbuds delivered instead of lotion

We have seen in the past how e-commerce sites can deliver the wrong product and the most highlighted ones are when an expensive product is replaced by something way too inexpensive prior to the delivery. However, this time it's vice-versa. In a funny yet careless incident, popular e-commerce site Amazon India delivered Rs. 19,000 Bose earphones to a Pune-based man instead of a Rs. 300 lotion. Read on to know about this incident.

Rs.19,000 Bose earphones instead of a lotion

Pune-based Gautam Rege took to Twitter to make people aware of recent Amazon India blunder wherein he ordered for a lotion worth Rs. 300 and got the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds that are priced at Rs. 19,000.

While a replacement would be anyone's guess, something unusual happened this time. When Rege contacted Amazon India about the wrong product delivery, he was asked to keep the truly wireless earbuds as the order was non-refundable. In addition to this, Rs. 300 was also refunded since it was a wrong order/

The revelation of the incident on Twitter led to many suggesting that similar thing has happened to them too. One Twitter user, going by the name Debashish Tripathi suggested that once he received the Lenovo Tab 4 in place of the aftershave he had ordered. Here is a look at some of the tweets in the thread:

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! 🤪🤦‍♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

Congratulations. I had a similar experience as well. The bounty wasn't in the same league as yours though. 😊 https://t.co/3DWO8xRdZB — Debashis Tripathy (@deba1602) June 11, 2020

Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!@AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/mtH1SemrAN — Kalyan Gandhapu (@gandhapukalyan) June 11, 2020

For those who don't know, previously Amazon was in news for delivering huge, fake Apple AirPods to a woman living in Dubai. This was revealed on Twitter and many people trolled the fake AirPods by calling it a hairdryer. Neither did Amazon comment on the same nor did it provide any help to the woman and the tweet was removed, stating that it contained 'potentially sensitive content.'

