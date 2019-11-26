Amazon India announces Fab Phones Fest (November 2019): Deals on Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and other smartphones

Image Source : AMAZON.IN Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale begins today.

Amazon India has just announced their upcoming sale in India, the Fab Phones Fest. As the name suggests, it will be a sale focused only on mobile phones and their accessories. The e-commerce giant is offering great offers and discounts on smartphones from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo and Samsung.

With the Fab Phones Fest kicking off on November 26, Vivo has announced the first flash sale of their recently launched Vivo U20 on November 28. The fest sale is set to go on until November 28. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will also go on a flash sale on 26th and 27th November respectively.

Apart from that, Amazon India is also celebrating its fifth anniversary with OnePlus and offering huge discounts on the flagship OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.

Samsung smartphones are also available with a huge discount of up to Rs. 25,000. There will also be an additional Rs. 6,000 off on exchange of old smartphones. Also, price drops have been announced for bestselling Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones including the M20 and M40

Amazon will also be offering discounts on the Apple iPhone X, XR and the latest iPhone 11. HDFC Instant bank discount of up to Rs. 7,000 has also been announced.

Huawei and Honor smartphones will be getting discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 13,000 respectively. Even Chinese smartphone manufacturers Oppo and Vivo are giving discounts of up to Rs. 16,000 with additional up to INR 5,000 off on exchange.

Apart from the mobile phone deals, the company is also offering deals on mobile accessories which will be starting at just Rs. 99. Power banks with 10,000mAh battery capacity will be available at a starting price of Rs. 499. There will also be up to 75 per cent off on Bluetooth and wired headsets.