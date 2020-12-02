PUBG Mobile India APK download link will be available via official website: Here's why

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile India is expected to launch soon for both Android and iOS.

PUBG Mobile India is one of the most awaited mobile games in the country right now. PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September and it is now officially making a comeback in a new avatar. The company announced the comeback last month and it is said to be holding the launch due to the pending nod from the MeITY.

PUBG Mobile India APK download file link was even spotted on the company’s official website recently. The link was, however, redirecting users to the company’s official Facebook handle. Alongside the APK download link, the Google Play Store link was also spotted.

It is not only the Indian version APK that made it to the official website. Most of the PUBG Mobile versions already have the APK download links present on their official websites.

With that being said, we can asume that the PUBG Mobile India APK download link will be made available on the official website once the game is officially launched in the country.

At the time of the official launch, the company will not only list the download link on the official website but also make the app available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iPhone users respectively.

As for the current development, PUBG Corporation recently registered the company ‘PUBG India Pvt Ltd’ in India. With this, the company will be establishing a regional office or subsidiary in India. The company has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, with paid-up capital and authorized capital of Rs. 5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

The company has also appointed two directors - Sean (Hyunil) Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer. Sean is the Head of Corporate Development at Krafton INC. As for Iyer, he has directorship experience of several companies including AccuWeather.