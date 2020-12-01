FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: Which battle royale game is expected to arrive first?

FAU-G or PUBG: Which game will arrive first?

FAU-G is an Indian game being developed by nCore Games. The game was first announced two days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Now that PUBG Mobile is gearing up to make a comeback, FAU-G is feeling the pressure and has buckled up for the launch. Here’s a quick glance at the latest developments on the two games:

FAU-G already up for pre-registrations

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards has been made available for pre-registrations for the Android users via the Google Play Store. The interested users can pre-register for the game and they will be notified as soon as the game is made available to them. While the game’s Android version might arrive soon, there is no sign of the iOS version so far.

If nCore Games fails to bring the iOS version of the app, it will give a huge lead to PUBG Mobile India even if it ends up launching days after the FAU-G game launch.

PUBG Mobile India still waiting for a government nod?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most hyped mobile games in India. The game had a huge fan base and that user base was loyal enough to never make a switch to apps like Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite or even Garena’s Free Fire. As these fans eagerly wait for the game’s comeback, PUBG Corporation might be struggling with some legal issues.

PUBG Corporation has setup a new office in India and the company has been registered as ‘PUBG India Pvt Ltd’. The reports suggest that the company could be waiting for a final nod from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

FAU-G or PUBG? Which will arrive first?

As of now, it looks like FAU-G has the lead as far as the Android users are concerned. However, PUBG Mobile India is just a tweaked version of PUBG Mobile and it should not take much time for the company to release the game once they receive a nod from the government.