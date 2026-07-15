No official decision yet on Delimitation Bill, says Supriya Sule amid reports of Sharad Pawar's support

Highlights We are simply calling for the implementation of the 33% reservation for women

Neither the INDIA alliance nor the NCP has demanded delimitation

We will discuss any such bill in detail within the INDIA alliance

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday clarified that the reports circulating regarding the party's role are based on sources and the party has not issued any official statement. "We cannot say anything until the new bill is introduced. We have passed the Women's Reservation Bill with a full majority," she said. Sule said if delimitation is based on population, it could result in an injustice to the southern states, and a proposal for a 50 percent formula for every state was put forward by Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju. "Under this formula, the number of seats in Maharashtra would increase from 48 to 72," she said.

Speaking to the media, Supriya Sule said that if the proposed Delimitation Bill includes a provision to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats across the country by 50%, her party would consider supporting the proposal.

She said the option was discussed during the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, she clarified that the party would take an official stand only after the final draft of the bill is made public.

Sule also rubbished the merger reports of the NCP-SP with any political party. "We were merged first into the Congress and then into the BJP; now, only the MNS remains. None of our leaders have ever spoken about joining the NDA, and we will not join the NDA," she said.

What did reports say on NCP-SP supporting the Delimitation Bill?

However, sources earlier in the day had said that the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) is likely to support the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The move is being seen as a strategic decision by the Sharad Pawar-led camp, which is expected to vote in favour of the two key legislations without formally joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), they added.

NCP leader Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, both from the Ajit Pawar-led faction, met Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai. Shortly afterwards, Jayant Patil from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction also arrived at the Chief Minister's residence.

Jayant Patil clarifies meeting Fadnavis

Earlier in the day, senior NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jayant Patil issued a clarification regarding his meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he went to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the disqualification case of the Municipal Council President of his constituency, Islampur.

Jayant Patil said, "I went to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the disqualification case of the Municipal Council President of my constituency, Islampur. While I was waiting in the Chief Minister's waiting room, Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel were holding a meeting with the Chief Minister. I had no knowledge of the subject matter of their discussion with the Chief Minister."

He further added, "My meeting with the Chief Minister was regarding a completely different issue. I have no information about the topic of the meeting held by Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel. I did not meet Praful Patel or Sunil Tatkare, nor did the three of us hold any joint meeting with the Chief Minister."

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