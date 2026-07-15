Two dead as massive fire breaks out in Noida's Mamura village, 50 families affected

Noida:

At least two people died and several others wewre on Wednesday injured as a massive fire has broken out in Mamura village, Noida on Wednesday. The fire was reportedly caused by sparking in an electric bike. Police sources said the rescue operations are underway, and 50 families have been affected by the blaze. Regarding the fire incident at a building in Noida's Sector 66, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident in Noida and issued instructions to the officials.

Fire originated from a spark caused by an electric vehicle

The fire originated from a spark caused by an electric vehicle battery that was being charged, subsequently igniting nearby petrol-powered vehicles. Upon receiving the information, seven fire tenders and a hydraulic platform from the fire service unit, along with the Chief Fire Officer and local police, arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.

The fire was completely extinguished. It is noteworthy that approximately 50 families resided in building G-4; all were safely evacuated during the rescue operation. However, two individuals suffered health complications due to smoke inhalation and were immediately rushed to the District Hospital via ambulance, where doctors declared one woman and one man dead. A case has been registered against the landlord/leaseholder under relevant sections at Police Station Phase-3, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further necessary legal action is being initiated.

CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of situation

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath directed officials to reach the site immediately and ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured. Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels. The Chief Minister also directed that relief operations be continuously monitored. He issued instructions to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Check what Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner, said on Noida fire

Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar, says, "Information was received about a fire in Mamura village, which falls under Sector 66 and the Phase-3 police station limits. The Fire Services responded immediately and reached the spot in the shortest possible time. Hydraulic platforms, rescue vehicles, and seven fire tenders were deployed to carry out the firefighting and rescue operations. The building where the fire broke out is a G+4 structure housing around 50 families. All the residents were safely evacuated. However, two people experienced health complications due to smoke inhalation. The building had parking on the ground floor, not a basement. Smoke from the parking area travelled upwards, affecting the occupants. The two individuals whose condition deteriorated due to the fumes were immediately shifted by ambulance to the district hospital. We will provide updates on their condition. They have already been taken to the hospital. Each floor accommodates about five families, with around 12 rooms configured as two-room flats. Rescue operations were conducted continuously to evacuate all the occupants safely."

"According to the preliminary findings, the fire appears to have started while an electric vehicle was being charged. A spark is believed to have ignited the fire, which then spread to nearby petrol vehicles, leading to the incident. In connection with the case, an FIR is being registered under the relevant sections at Phase-3 police station. The owner of the building as well as the leaseholder have been taken into custody."

Giving more information, Narain stated an FIR has been registered while the building owner and the leaseholder have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

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