Jana Nayagan finally gets a release date; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay unveils new poster

New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally locked its worldwide release date. After weeks of speculation surrounding its theatrical release, the makers have officially confirmed when the Tamil action drama will hit the big screen.

Sharing a new poster, Vijay announced that the film will now release in theatres worldwide on July 23, 2026.

Jana Nayagan finally gets a release date

In the release date poster, the makers cleverly incorporated the release date—July 23, 2026—into the design itself. The poster features Vijay in a commanding avatar, dressed in a khaki police uniform that exudes authority and power. Take a alook below:

This is a developing story.