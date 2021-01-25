FAU-G launching in India tomorrow: 10 points you should know ahead of launch

Image Source : FAUG FAUG is launching in India on January 26.

FAUG or Fearless And United – Guards is set to make its debut in India on this Republic Day, January 26. After PUBG Mobile's ban, this has been one of the most hyped games in the country. The hype of the game was pumped up even more by the Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar. The game has already crossed 5 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store, which clearly shows that people are excited about the game.

While PUBG Mobile India has no launch date yet, FAUG is completely ready to enter the gaming scene in India. In case you are excited about the upcoming game, here are some points that you should keep in mind.

FAU-G is not a battle royale game but it is based on different episodes consisting of various missions. However, it does offer multiplayer game modes, which will allow you and your friends to enjoy the game together. The Indian Army inspires the game and thus the characters of the game will likely come dressed as the Indian Army. Also, and the fights will be placed somewhere in the Indian borders. The first episode of the game will be based on the Galwan Valley in Ladakh as shown in the recent trailer video. FAUG will initially be available only for Android users via the Google Play Store. The game will later be made available on the iOS platform. FAUG received over 1 million registrations when it went on pre-registration on the Google Play Store. By now, the game has crossed over 5 million registrations. The mobile game will be available for all Android devices running on Android 8 Oreo and above. The game is expected to come with a focus on linear missions and episodes, which users will need to pass in order to make progress through the story. nCore Games, the developer behind FAUG, has ensured that they will take care of the user privacy making it a safe platform for the gamers. FAU-G is expected to get a battle royale game mode soon in order to help it compete against the likes of COD: Mobile, Garena's Free Fire and more. The game is launching on the Republic Day in order to give a tribute to the Indian Army.