Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. Keep your Gmail inbox under control, follow these tips and tricks

Keep your Gmail inbox under control, follow these tips and tricks

A surplus of unread emails? Here are five strategies to help you manage your unmanageable Gmail inbox.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 16:15 IST
Keep your Gmail inbox under control, follow these tips and tricks
Image Source : FILE Keep your Gmail inbox under control, follow these tips and tricks

Emails have become an integral part of our personal and professional lives in today's digital era. However, overflowing inboxes can be seen as a daunting task to manage. Fortunately, Gmail offers various tools and features to help users manage their emails more efficiently. 

Here are some of the best Gmail tips and tricks to help you control your inbox better in 2023. With these suggestions, you'll be able to increase your efficiency, effectively organise your emails, and enhance your email experience in general.

Get rid of Tabs 

If you do not want your email tabs to be visible for those you never use, Go to Settings > Labels and choose which ones you want to be displayed. 

Use Coloured stars to mark emails

Gmail lets you categorise messages using coloured stars. You can mark your important emails by clicking on the star and it turns yellow. The star is present next to each mail. Click on Settings > General> Stars to access six different coloured stars along with other colourful symbols like an exclamation point or a tick.

Send messages as attachments

An email can be forwarded as an attachment to another email. You can use this method when you want other parties to see an email as you received it, and you are looking for something more professional than a screenshot. If you are composing an email in a smaller compose window at the bottom right, use the larger background window to navigate to your inbox and locate the attachments you wish to send. Once you have located the emails, click the checkbox next to them and drag and drop them into your bottom-right compose window to add them as .eml files.

Receive all of your emails, including work and newsletters, in one location:

Related Stories
Tips On How To Get 30GB Free Space On Your Google Account

Tips On How To Get 30GB Free Space On Your Google Account

Gmail Hacks: 5 tools that will make your work life easier

Gmail Hacks: 5 tools that will make your work life easier

Gmail Update: Google brings in a fresh interface for your inbox

Gmail Update: Google brings in a fresh interface for your inbox

Google is in trouble because of it's unclear language during sign up: Know-more

Google is in trouble because of it's unclear language during sign up: Know-more

Get better experience with these 6 new features of Gmail

Get better experience with these 6 new features of Gmail

How to automatically delete unnecessary emails from my Gmail? Here are the steps

How to automatically delete unnecessary emails from my Gmail? Here are the steps

Tips to use Emojis in Google Docs

Tips to use Emojis in Google Docs

How to block spam emails from your Gmail inbox- Tips

How to block spam emails from your Gmail inbox- Tips

Google rolls out Gmail redesign on iOS settings

Google rolls out Gmail redesign on iOS settings

Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Gmail faces service disruption; several users complaint on social media

Gmail faces service disruption; several users complaint on social media

Gmail Down for hours, restores later: Know all that happened

Gmail Down for hours, restores later: Know all that happened

Gmail web to get client-side encryption for upgraded security: Know-more

Gmail web to get client-side encryption for upgraded security: Know-more

How to avoid paying Gmail for extra storage? Process simplified

How to avoid paying Gmail for extra storage? Process simplified

Gmail Update: Admins can now disable spam filters and hide warning banners

Gmail Update: Admins can now disable spam filters and hide warning banners

Gmail Update: Now user will get 2-pane view on Android foldables

Gmail Update: Now user will get 2-pane view on Android foldables

You can keep your newsletters separate from your regular mail. If you include a ‘+’ in your email ID, Gmail ignores it. This can be used to your advantage. Sign up for any newsletter using your email address like this - your.email+news@gmail.com. When you add the extra ‘+news’ before the @gmail.com the newsletter will be delivered to your.email@email.com but when you need to find only the newsletters, you can search for those delivered to your.email+news@gmail.com

Use keyboard shortcuts

Gmail has several keyboard shortcuts that can help you perform common tasks quickly. For example, you can press "C" to compose a new email, "R" to reply to an email, and "E" to archive an email. 

Managing your inbox can be a challenge, but with the right tools and strategies, you can take control of your email and increase your productivity.

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News