Google Maps' latest redesign gives it a more Apple Maps-like look and feel

The recent redesign of Google Maps does make it look a lot more like Apple Maps. The most noticeable changes are the new color scheme, which uses gray streets and teal blue water bodies, and the shorter bottom bar, which lacks Material You's dynamic theming. These changes are similar to the look and feel of Apple Maps, which has been using a grayscale color scheme for years.

Some people have criticised the new Google Maps design, saying that it is too similar to Apple Maps and that it loses some of the distinctiveness of the original design. Others have defended the changes, saying that they make the app easier to use and more visually appealing.

Only time will tell whether the new Google Maps design will be successful. However, it is clear that Google is trying to make its maps app more competitive with Apple Maps.

Here are some of the specific changes to the Google Maps design:

The streets are now gray, instead of the previous blue color.

Water bodies are now teal blue instead of the previous lavender-bluish color.

Green areas are now desaturated emerald green instead of the previous leaf green color.

The bottom bar is shorter and lacks Material You dynamic theming.

The icons have been redesigned and simplified.

The search bar has been moved to the top of the screen.

The new design is currently being rolled out to users in Australia, and it is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

