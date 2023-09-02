Infinix launches affordable 5G smartphone Zero 30 in India

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Zero 30 5G arrives in India

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix has introduced the Infinix Zero 30 5G in India, offering budget-conscious consumers an array of impressive features. The device boasts a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, a 108MP triple camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, and a robust 5,000mAh battery supported by a 68W PD 3.0 SuperCharger.

Price, Colors, Offers, and Availability:

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is available in two storage variants: 256GB+12GB and 256GB+8GB, priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. Buyers can choose from the Rome Green and Golden Hour color options. The smartphone is available for pre-order on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The company is also offering attractive launch offers, including a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount with Axis Bank cards and EMI options. Additionally, buyers can benefit from a 6-month no-cost EMI on all bank Credit and Debit cards.

Specifications:

The Infinix Zero 30 5G boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D Curved AMOLED display with 950nits peak brightness, a resolution of 1080x2400, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device maintains a sleek profile with a thickness of 7.9mm and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

Under the hood, the smartphone is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 6nm Processor, known for its impressive Antutu score of 700K+. It runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 and offers a clean user experience by avoiding excessive pre-installed apps. The company commits to providing one major OS update and two years of security updates for the phone.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 50MP front camera with 4K 60fps video recording capabilities. Powering it all is a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, allowing for an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

