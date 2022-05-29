Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Google Maps Tricks you must know to ease your driving experience

Google Maps are our go-to place and no matter where we go, this app helps in finding the right direction anytime and anywhere we travel. But this navigating app is not only good at giving directions but enables the user to get the best route which could be time, money and life saver too.

But do you know that this app has many other features besides just giving the destination route?

Indeed, this app could do a lot more than what you must have thought of.

Here are 6 tips to let you use the Google:

Google Live View Tool: guides you to your destination when walking

When following the dot on your app turns tricky, this tool enables you to see exactly where to head on. This feature operates with your mobile camera to scan the building and a huge arrow on the display to help you navigate where you exactly have to be.

Here are steps to use it.

Open Google Maps app Enter your destination Tap on Directions Select the Walking icon placed on the top of the map screen Now, on the bottom of the screen, tap the Live View button which is next to the Start button Point your camera at the buildings or on the signs placed on the street Give access to use your camera of the device from which you are using the app Once you do all the above, you will start walking toward the destination, a larger arrow will show you the path and the street name will appear, to guide you

Offline Maps- Download routes

This indeed is the best feature which never fails. Its the life saver when you are traveling to low internet connectivity area, and need directions.

This indeed is very helpful for women driving on the longer route and has poor cell phone coverage. Here is how you can go ahead with it:

Open Google Maps app Enter your destination At the bottom, you have to tap the name of the place or the address given Scroll to the right Now tap on Download After that, tap on Download option Now you can access the map offline, without any issue

Incognito Mode

Many of you must not be aware of this one, but this is something which you must know Incognito mode let you hide your location from other Maps users, along with other locations you have searched for

How to use it?:

Open the Google Maps app Tap on your profile (top right corner) Select Turn on Incognito Mode When you're ready to turn off the settings, follow the same steps and select Turn off Incognito Mode.

ETA: Include multiple travel stops

If Google states the total travel time but you end up being late, this may be because you must have not included yoru stops where you would have stopped on the way. Google Maps enables you to add stops so that you could get more accurate destination time.

Open Google Maps app Enter your first destination Now, tap on Directions Tap the three-dot menu placed on top-right corner Tap on ‘Add stop’. Now, you may add a number of stop which you would like to halt on the way After selecting, press on Done Now, you'll get a more accurate ETA (estimate time of arrival) for your destination

Finding a car parking space

This indeed is a great feature which many users do not even know. Working professional traveling everywhere indeed needs some guidance when they witness a car parking full and they get bugged with the concern of ‘where to park?’

Google Maps has just the right feature to find the direction: