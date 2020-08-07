Netflix aims to attract more users in India as it is now available in Hindi: Know details

Image Source : NETFLIX Netflix in Hindi

Netflix is undoubtedly one of the most popular and most-used video-streaming platforms in India and even globally. We can't do without the video-streaming platform, especially in the current situation. To attract more people during these times in India, Netflix is now available in Hindi. Read on to know more about this.

Netflix now in Hindi

The video-streaming platform now has a Hindi user interface, meaning that users in India, who prefer Hindi, will be easily able to scroll through the platform. This will include the complete Netflix experience in Hindi; from the sign up to search rows, collections and even payment. Netflix in Hindi is now available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

To go for the Hindi UI in the Netflix app or its web version, users will be required to follow a couple of simple steps. Just head to the Manage Profiles option, select the Hindi option, and you are good to go. Since Netflix has an option to set up to five profiles, users can select the desired language for each profile. Netflix in Hindi is also available for users outside of India.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, "Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi."

Netflix's contribution to India is quite evident. The OTT service has been coming up with a plethora of Indian content in the form of several new movies and series. It even announced around 17 new Hindi movies and shows such as Ludo, A Suitable Boy and Mismatched, and more. In addition to this, Netflix also introduced the Rs. 199 mobile-only plan so that more users can start using Netflix. It is also planning to launch a Rs. 349 subscription plan that will enable HD quality content on both TV, laptop, and mobile.

