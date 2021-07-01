National Doctors' Day 2021: How to order medicines online in India

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY How to order medicines online in India.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in place, the trend of ordering things online has increased more than ever. While there was a time we used to order food or electronics online, now people have also started ordering medicines that show up right at their doorsteps in a couple of hours.

There are plenty of Android and iOS apps available that allow users to order medicines online. We have listed some of the best ones here for your convenience. But before we begin, you should make sure that you consult a doctor before taking any new medicine. Also, these apps ask you to upload a prescription if it is required.

1mg

One of the most popular websites or apps for ordering medicines online has to be 1mg. It is now present in over 1000 cities across the country. The online platform has tied up with verified and licensed pharmaceutical companies to help them in delivering medicines to their customers. Besides that, the website or app also gives all the required information about most of the medicines. The information provided by them is accurate, trustworthy and authoritative.

Pharmeasy

Another popular solution to ordering medicines online is Pharmeasy. The company has already brought their app-based delivery system to more than 1,200 cities in India. The company makes sure that the deliveries are completed within 24-48 hours, except in case of a demand surge. The app is available on both Android and iOS and the users can choose to place an order using their website as well.

NetMeds

NetMeds is also an online-based pharmaceutical company, that allows its users to directly place orders for medicines using their app or website. NetMeds also offers various subscriptions services that save time when purchasing regular medicines every month. The medicines will get delivered automatically and the user will also gain loyalty points, which will further help them saving on their next order.

Practo

When compared to the aforementioned, Practo is relatively new. It is also in fewer cities when compared to the others. However, Practo not only offers an online pharmacy solution but also brings online doctor consultancy services. Practo is available on both Android and iOS.

Apollo Pharmacy

While the above mentioned are the new online players, Apollo Pharmacy has been here for more than a decade now. They currently have over 3000 outlets across the country. They have now entered the online business as well and the users can use their app or website to place orders for a wide range of medicines. They also provide round-the-clock service, making the medicines easily accessible anytime.