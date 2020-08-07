Koo app: India’s Twitter alternative will help you express views in your local language

Image Source : KOO APP Koo app

Since India started promoting the need to be self-reliant and focus on 'Made in India' products and services, a plethora of Indian apps (mostly as alternatives to various banned/non-banned apps) has emerged. One such app is the Koo app, which is an Indianised version of the popular micro-blogging site Twitter. Read on to know more about the Koo app.

Koo app: What is it?

The Koo app has been developed by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka back in March. It is mainly a platform for users to express their views and opinions, much like it is done on Twitter. The best part is that the app is available in various Indian languages such as Hindi & Kannada, with it launching in other languages: Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya and Assamese. This allows users to express themselves in the language they prefer.

The app allows users to follow people and share posts in audio, video, text, and images format. Users can also chat with other people and conduct polls. Apart from this, users will be able to stay updated and know what all is happening around the world.

Additionally, the Koo app lets you follow several celebrities, news channels, journalists and more. The app has notable personalities. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union IT and Law and Justice Minister, The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, as its members. The app has won the PM Modi’s AatmaNirbhar App Challenge that took place recently.

Koo app: How to download on Android, iOS?

The Koo app is available for both Android and iOS users. It can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and the App Store. Currently, it has more than 500,000 downloads on the Google Play Store. Here's how you can download it:

Head to the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android or iOS device, respectively

Search for the Koo app in the search section

Once the app appears in the search results, tap on it and press the Install option to get it

