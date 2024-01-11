Tamil Nadu: FIR registered against state BJP chief Annamalai | Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai at Bommidi Police Station in Dharmapuri district. According to the police, he has been accused of allegedly promoting religious enmity between two groups.

The state BJP chief has been booked under three sections of the IPC pertaining to promoting religious enmity, provocation of public peace, and fostering ill-will between classes of people within a place of worship.

Charges against state BJP chief

The cases were slapped against the BJP leader over his altercation with a group of Christian youth, who had objected to his entry into the church during his rally En Mann En Makkal outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Paapireddipatty on Sunday. The cases have been registered under sections 153 (A), 504, 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further details are awaited...

