Actor Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and MNM president Kamal Haasan in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu news: Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) today (March 9) joined DMK-led alliance. MNM allotted one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls.

Kamal Haasan said, "My party and I are not contesting this election. But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for a position, this is for the nation."

"Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting (the Lok Sabha elections), the party will support and campaign. One seat for MNM in Rajya Sabha (in 2025)," said the party's general secretary Arunachalam after meeting with DMK.

