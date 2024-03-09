Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Actor Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu

Actor Kamal Haasan's MNM joins DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu news: Kamal Haasan said that my party and I are not contesting this election. But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for a position, this is for the nation.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chennai Updated on: March 09, 2024 13:38 IST
Tamil Nadu news, Actor Kamal Haasan MNM joins DMK led alliance in Tamil Nadu LATEST updates lok sabh
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and MNM president Kamal Haasan in Chennai.

 

 

Tamil Nadu news: Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) today (March 9) joined DMK-led alliance. MNM allotted one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls. 

Kamal Haasan said, "My party and I are not contesting this election. But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for a position, this is for the nation."

"Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting (the Lok Sabha elections), the party will support and campaign. One seat for MNM in Rajya Sabha (in 2025)," said the party's general secretary Arunachalam after meeting with DMK.

 

ALSO READ: DMK's A Raja says 'India not a nation, but subcontinent with various cultures'; BJP hits back

ALSO READ: BJP set to surprise many with 5 seats in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, DMK to win 20: India TV-CNX Poll

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tamil-nadu News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement