Jayalalithaa's gold and diamond jewellery to be handed over to TN govt in March, rules Karnataka court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa

Paving the way for unlocking the value of the assets to mobilise the Rs 100 crore fine imposed on late J Jayalalithaa, a special court said gold and diamond jewellery of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would be handed over to the neighbouring state's government on March 6 and 7. It includes 27 kg of gold and diamond jewellery. While 20 kg could be sold or auctioned, the remaining was exempted by the Court considering the fact that the late Jayalalithaa inherited them from her mother.

The TN Government will then take necessary action on the disposal of these gold and diamond jewelery, it had said. The trial was held in Karnataka on the direction of the Supreme Court and therefore all material evidence is in the Karnataka treasury now under the custody of the court.

The court had earlier held that the kin of Jayalalithaa were not entitled for the properties which are confiscated by the State. The Special CBI Court had thus rejected the petition filed by J Deepa and J Deepak, the niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa, respectively.

Ordering the transfer of the jewels to the Tamil Nadu Government, the Special Court judge had said, “Instead of auctioning the jewels, it is better to transfer the same to Tamil Nadu by handing over the same through the Department of Home, State of Tamil Nadu."

With PTI inputs