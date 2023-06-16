Tamil Nadu: Senior IPS officer gets 3-year jail term for sexually harassing junior woman police official

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Former ADGP Rajesh Das was held guilty in a sexual harassment case

A suspended IPS officer was sentenced to 3 years by a local court in Villupuram on Friday. Former ADGP Rajesh Das was convicted in a sexual harassment case.

The court awarded Das three years imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

He was charged with sexually harassing a junior woman police official based on her complaint in early 2021.

Earlier, the CB-CID booked Das for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code and also under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

Madras High Court's take

Earlier, Madras High Court had rejected a plea filed by Das seeking to recall the complainant back and cross-examine her in April 2023.

In March 2021, when the case reach the Madras High Court, the judge expressed shock over the sexual harassment charges against the former special DGP and the SP for attempting to dissuade the woman IPS officer from filing a complaint. Subsequently, the court ordered that the case will be probed under its monitoring.

