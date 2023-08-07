Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, DMK leaders hold peace march on 5th death anniversary of M Karunanidhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE DMK leaders hold a peace march to pay respect to the party founder

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other DMK leaders on Monday carried out a peace march to Karunanidhi Memorial in Marina Beach, on the 5th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.

"Today is the 5th anniversary of Mutthamizh Arignar leader Kalainar, who came as a rain that made the land of Tamils ​​flourish and brought us all to life! Let us praise the fame of the net leader to the mother of enduring fame!," tweeted DMK.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, who served as Tamil Nadu chief minister for almost two decades over five terms between 1969 and 2011, is the father of present CM MK Stalin. People in Tamil Nadu call him as as Kalaignar (Artist) and Mutthamizh Arignar (Tamil Scholar) for his contributions to Tamil literature. Karunanidhi was the longest-serving CM of Tamil Nadu with 6,863 days in office. He is one of the tallest leaders of the Dravidian movement in the state.

