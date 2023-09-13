Tamil Nadu to launch basic income scheme for women on September 15: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the launch of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam for women will mark the 100 per cent fulfillment of the DMK's poll promises. The plan is a welfare scheme that aims to provide financial assistance to women from poor families. Under the scheme, each eligible woman will receive Rs 1,000 per month.

Stalin made the announcement while addressing a gathering of women in Chennai. He said that the scheme would benefit over 20 lakh women in the state.

"I will tell you more. We have fulfilled 99 per cent of our assurances and the launch of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Basic Income Scheme for Women named named late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) on September 15 will mark cent per cent fulfillment of our electoral promises," the CM said.

Stalin also said that the DMK government is committed to the welfare of women. "We will continue to implement schemes that benefit women," he said.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam is one of the several welfare schemes that have been launched by the DMK government since it came to power in 2021. Other schemes include the Amma Canteen scheme, which provides affordable meals to the poor, and the Amma Two Wheeler scheme, which provides subsidies for women to buy motorcycles.

The DMK government has also been praised for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has one of the lowest rates of infection and mortality in the country.

Stalin also referred to other welfare schemes launched by the DMK government, such as fare-free bus travel for women in government town buses and Rs 1,000 financial assistance to college going girl students who had studied in state-run schools between classes 6 and 12.

He exuded confidence that the DMK will win a "mega win" in the 40 Parliamentary segments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The principal opposition AIADMK has often targeted the ruling DMK over "unfulfilled" poll assurances.

Here are some additional details about the Basic Income Scheme for Women:

The scheme is open to all women heads of households who are not government employees, property owners, or taxpayers.

Applicants must have a ration card and a bank account.

The financial assistance will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on a monthly basis.

The scheme is expected to cost the state government around Rs 7,000 crore per year.

The Basic Income Scheme for Women is one of the flagship initiatives of the DMK government. It is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the economic security of women in the state.

