Tamil Nadu: Car goes up in flames in Chennai | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu: In a horrific incident, a car went up in flames on GST road near Pallavaram in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu on Friday at night. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control.

However, the car was completely burnt by the time the fire was brought to control. As per the official, the driver--Selvam who drove a car with his owner came to Saravana Stores at Pallavaram Chennai for shopping.

“After dropping the owner in the shopping store, while going to park the car at the parking area, the driver saw smoke coming from the front(Bonnet) of the car,” the official said. This incident caused traffic disruption on the GST main road for an hour.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. “No one got injured also,” the official added.

