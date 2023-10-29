MK Stalin writes to Jaishankar seeking release of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

Chennai: In the wake of the arrest of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankarrequesting him to take necessary steps to release all fishermen and their boats.

Drawing the Central minister's attention to the apprehension of the 37 fishermen along with their five fishing boats by the Sri Lankan navy on October 28, the Chief Minister said that the fishermen were solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and these frequent arrests were causing immense distress and suffering to the fishermen community.

"As you are aware, our fishermen are solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and these frequent arrests are causing immense distress and suffering to the fishermen community. Such acts of the Sri Lankan Navy have created pressure and panic in the minds of fishermen communities in the State," he said.

Stalin reiterated the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay region. “I wish to state that Tamil Nadu fishermen feel that their voices are on the wane; and I feel that the Government of India should stand more vocally for our fishermen’s rights and speak for their safety. I would also like to reiterate the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay region," Stalin said.

During October this year, 10 fishing boats and 64 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. “Despite our persistent demand for stopping these arrests and seizure of boats, apprehension of our fishermen continues unabated. I once again urge you on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to immediately initiate solid diplomatic initiatives without further delay to end this," he said.

"I once again urge you to take necessary steps to release all the fishermen and fishing boats that were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy," he added.

As per the news agency PTI, 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and five of their fishing trawlers were seized by the Sri Lankan navy after they allegedly strayed into Lankan territorial waters, a fisheries official said on Sunday. The men were apprehended during an operation by the Lankan navy on Saturday night.

12 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Maldives

Earlier on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote to Jaishankar, requesting him to secure the release of 12 fishermen and their fishing boats detained by the Maldives Coast Guard.

In the letter, Stalin mentioned that the fishermen were detained on October 23 after they left for fishing on October 1 from Thoothukudi district, and requested Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Maldives authorities to secure their release.

