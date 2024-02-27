PM Modi takes sharp dig at Opposition in Tamil Nadu, says 'those dreaming to break country's integrity...'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 27) participated in the closing ceremony of BJP's 'En Mann Ek Makkal' padayatra in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur. BJP state chief K Annamalai had started the padayatra from Rameshwaram on July 28 last year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had flagged off the six-month-long yatra. A significant presence of BJP State District Union executives, party members, and the general public was observed during the pada yatra. The BJP had launched the massive public outreach padayatra in 2023 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls due April-May this year.

PM Modi addresses rally

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said that Tamil Nadu has always been "in the heart of the BJP" even though the party has never been in power in the state. He said that the ruling parties in the state are "scared" of the "increasing power" of the saffron party in the southern state.

"Even though the BJP has not been in power in Tamil Nadu, the state has always been in the heart of the BJP. All my Tamil brothers and sisters understand this and are aware of it. So those who have looted the state for decades are scared of the increasing power of the BJP (in the state)," he said.

The Prime Minister took a jibe at the Opposition stating that those dreaming to "break the integrity" of the country, need to see that Tamil Nadu will shape the destiny of India.

"The people, who sit in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi, and dream of breaking the integrity of the country, need to come here and see that Tamil Nadu will shape the destiny of India in front of their eyes," he said.

PM Modi on funds to Tamil Nadu

PM Modi said that his government at the Centre has allotted more funds for the welfare of Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years than any other government in the past.

"In the last 10 years, the Centre has given more funds to Tamil Nadu than in the past. When Modi works, he works for everyone," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Tamil Nadu will become the newest vibrant centre of politics of development.

"In 2024, Tamil Nadu is the most discussed today because, in the country, Tamil Nadu is going to become the newest vibrant centre of the politics of development. In 2024, Tamil Nadu is going to create history. The historical 'en man en makkal' padayatra that has been completed today is the biggest proof of this," he said.

Motive of the padayatra

During the launch, Amit Shah had said that 'En Mann, En Makkal' is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state.

"This Yatra is not only a political Yatra; the "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land, My People) Yatra is a Yatra to spread the Tamil language worldwide. It is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state. It is a yatra to end corruption and start development work," Shah had said.