Over 5,000 beneficiaries included in Tamil Nadu monthly grant for women family heads

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that 5,041 beneficiaries to their flagship scheme, which provides a monthly grant to women who are the heads of families, for the month of October. Additionally, they have removed 8,833 names from the list of claimants, as these individuals were either deceased or ineligible for the scheme.

To ensure that every eligible beneficiary was included, the government identified eligible family heads, including transgender individuals, and added 5,041 more people to the list of beneficiaries for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam scheme. This step was taken to make sure that no deserving individuals were left out of the program. Also, 8,833 names of claimants who were found dead and ineligible have been disqualified, an official release here said.

With October 15 being a holiday, the government had credited Rs 1,000 each directly into the bank accounts of 1,06,48,406 beneficiaries on October 14. The entitlement sum was disbursed to 87,785 beneficiaries through money orders as they did not have a proper bank account. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on September 15.

(With PTI inputs)