Karnataka: Special worship for success of Chandrayaan-3 in Dakshina Kannada | Video

People offer prayers for the success of India's historic lunar mission

A special puja was performed on the eve of Nag Panchami at the famous Kukke Subramaniam Temple in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday for the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole. The temple administration conducted a special puja with milk consecration, praying for India to create history in the field of space research and make the country proud. Lord Subramaniam was bathed with milk during the worship.

Earlier a few days ago, a special havan-pujan was performed in the Mahamrityunjaya temple of Kashi praying for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander. Carrying pictures of Chandrayaan-3 and tricolour in hand, people performed yagya havan and prayed for the success of the historical lunar mission.

ISRO chief offered prayer

Also, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somnath offered prayers at the Sri Chengalamma Parameswarini temple in Sullurpeta before the launch of the 'Chandrayaan-3' mission. Dressed in a black T-shirt, Somnath offered prayers at the temple in Tirupati district, 22 km west of Sriharikota. The 'Chandrayaan-3' mission was launched on July 14 (Friday) at 2.35 pm from the space center at Sriharikota and till now the mission is progressing towards its success. Chandrayaan's lander rover will land on the lunar surface after 6 pm on August 23.