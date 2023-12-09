Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin holds review meeting with ministers to assess damage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People wade through waterlogged road after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai

Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (December 9) held a review meeting with the state ministers to assess damage by Cyclone Michaung that hit the state earlier this month. The severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Several people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around Chennai. The city and adjoining districts faced persistent rains on Monday as Michaung loomed over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Stalin announced to donate his one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to aid in the recovery of the state from the havoc unleashed by the cyclone. He also called upon all MPs and MLAs to follow the suit.

"I donate my one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for recovery from the Michaung storm disaster. I request all the members of the assembly and parliament to donate funds," Stalin said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5,060 crores amid the destruction caused by the cyclone.

Union Minister Amit Shah informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the second instalment of the Centre's contribution to the SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu in view of the floods caused by cyclone Michaung.

Stalin had also urged the Prime Minister to send a central team to review the damages caused by Michaung in the state.

Rajnath's visit to Tamil Nadu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Tamil Nadu on Thursday and took stock of the situation along with holding a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Rajnath assured all possible help from the Central Government, adding that the first instalment of the Central share to the SDRF amounting to Rs 450 crore has been released.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives.

As the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of the severe cyclone, efforts are underway to extend necessary assistance to those affected.

In a briefing about the ongoing relief and restoration work in Chennai in the aftermath of the cyclone's landfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said that 9,000 officials from other districts have been deployed in the city for relief work.

He further informed that the state government was trying to pump out stormwater from the low-lying areas.

(With inputs from agencies)