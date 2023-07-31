PM Modi likely to flag off Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu on August 6

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Tamil Nadu's third Vande Bharat Express train on August 6. According to an official statement, the train will operate between Chennai and Tirunelveli. Passengers on the Vande Bharat train can save up to two hours compared to regular express trains, according to railway officials. This Vande Bahrat train, which will have eight coaches, would only stop at two locations: Trichy and Madurai.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Manager of Madurai inspected three railway stations, including Kallur, Palayamkottai, and Cheranmahadevi for possible locations for the maintenance facility of the train.

PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

Earlier on April 8, Prime Minister Modi flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. At a function at the Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, the PM flagged off the inaugural special, loaded with modern features and passenger amenities. He also interacted with school students in the train.

The train, the first to connect two Tamil Nadu cities, has enhanced passenger safety with the indigenous automatic train protection system ‘KAVACH’, CCTV cameras in all coaches and automatic sliding doors, an official release said.

Know about Vande Bharat Express

It is pertinent to note that the Vande Bharat Express, India's semi-high-speed train set, now offers its services in all rail-electrified states across the country. The Vande Bharat Express has revolutionized rail travel, providing state-of-the-art amenities and reducing travel time for passengers.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set symbolizes the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess.

