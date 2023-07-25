World No. 2 Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters with fatigue, sets sight on US Open

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the forthcoming Toronto Masters in Canada after having endured a heartbreaking loss against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the recently culminated Wimbledon 2023 final.

The news emerged after Tennis Canada informed about Djokovic's decision to not feature in the tournament that is scheduled to start on August 7. The Serbian was on his way to claiming his record 24th Grand Slam title before his impressive juggernaut was put to a halt by Spain's Tennis prodigy Alcaraz in the summit clash of Wimbledon in a five-set nerve-wracking thriller.

The ATP tournament in Canada that is being viewed as a dress rehearsal for the final Grand Slam of the 2023 calendar year could have served as a significant preparatory ground for Djokovic before staking his claim on the US Open but the 36-year-old seems content with taking a break.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take, I would like to thank Karl Hale, the tournament director, for understanding this decision.

"I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there," said Djokovic as reported by PTI.

Hale expressed his disappointment with Djokovic's non-participation this year and mentioned that the spectator will certainly miss the four-time National Bank Open champion. However, the tournament director also highlighted the fact that there will be enough star cast available during the event to set the stage ablaze.

"Of course, we're disappointed that Novak won't be playing at the National Bank Open this year," said Hale as reported by PTI.

"He's an incredible player and one we know our fans were eager to watch at Sobeys Stadium.

"He will be missed but we still have a long list of sensational players confirmed for this year's event, including 41 of the top 42 players in the world."

America's Christopher Eubanks will feature in the main draw as the replacement for the Serbian.

