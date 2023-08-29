Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
  5. US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vanquishes Alexandre Muller; set to reclaim world No. 1 ranking in men's singles

Novak Djokovic assured to reclaim world No. 1 ranking in men's singles after victory in straight sets over France's Alexandre Muller in the first round.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2023 14:37 IST
Novak Djokovic
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic

The 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic announced his arrival at the US Open in a grand manner as he thumped France's Alexandre Muller in the first round to get his campaign underway in style. The victory has ensured that the Serbian will reclaim the world No. 1 ranking in men's singles on September 11.

Djokovic couldn't participate in the tournament last year as he was not allowed to enter the United States border owing to his choice to be unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The 36-year-old who is in pursuit of his fourth US Open title thrashed his opponent Muller in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium after waiting for Coco Gauff's three-set long match to get over.

Djokovic expressed his excitement about playing at the iconic venue and how eagerly he was looking forward to turning up again at the "loudest stadium" in the sport.

"Well, I knew it was going to be a late night for me, late start of the match,” Djokovic said after the game.

"Nevertheless, I mean, I was excited to go out on the court. I didn't care if I started after midnight because I was looking forward to this moment for a few years, to be out on the biggest stadium in our sport, the loudest stadium in our sport, playing the night session," he added.

The current French Open champion spoke about his match and how great he felt after displaying such a clinical game against the Frenchman. It took Djokovic just 23 minutes to win the first set.

"I think the performance explains how I felt tonight, particularly in the first two sets. It was kind of lights-out tennis really, almost flawless, perfect first set. I've probably had the answer for every shot he had in his book," he added.

The Serbian tennis legend didn't have any ranking points to defend and hence just needed to get through to the second round to dethrone Carlos Alcaraz as the new world No. 1.

