Saturday, September 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Sania Mirza earns shot at first title of 2021 season, reaches final in Ostrava with Shuai Zhang

Sania Mirza earns shot at first title of 2021 season, reaches final in Ostrava with Shuai Zhang

The second-seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes

PTI PTI
Plzen (Czech Republic) Published on: September 25, 2021 19:43 IST
Sania Mirza
Image Source : PTI

Sania Mirza

Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight-set win over Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi at the Ostrava Open, here on Saturday

The second-seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes.

Related Stories

The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale. 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News