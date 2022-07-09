Wimbledon Final 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch final match between Rybakina & Jabeur

Saturday, July 09, 2022
     
Wimbledon 2022 Final, Rybakina vs Jabeur, Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Final between Rybakina and Jabeur in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2022 16:24 IST
Elena Rybakina
Image Source : WIMBLEDON Elena Rybakina

Wimbledon Final 2022: Elena Rybakina & Ons Jabeur will face each other in the final match of Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday. They have played against each other thrice and Jabeur has a 2-1 lead.

On the other hand, men's final is scheduled on 10th July. Novak Djokovic who won the Wimbledon title three years in a row will aim to get hands on his seventh Wimbledon trophy. He will take on Nick Kyrgios who has made it to the Wimbledon final for the first time and is currently in a brilliant form.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch Final of Wimbledon 2022 between Elena Rybakina & Ons Jabeur on TV?

Star Network  - Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Where can you watch Final of Wimbledon 2022 between Elena Rybakina & Ons Jabeur online?

The match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar

At what time and when does Final of Wimbledon 2022 between Elena Rybakina & Ons Jabeur start in India?

The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST, Saturday (9th July)

Where is the Final of Wimbledon 2022 between Elena Rybakina & Ons Jabeur  being played?

Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

