French Open: Novak Djokovic clinches record 23rd Major Grand Slam, outclass Casper Ruud in straight sets

French Open: Serbian World No.3 Novak Djokovic on Sunday scripted history when he defeated Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open 2023. The Serbian star outclassed Ruud in one-way traffic at Roland Garros as he won in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5. With this win, Djokovic has gone past Rafael Nadal in the tally of most Grand Slam titles in Men's game.

Djokovic was challenged in the first set of the match as Ruud took the game into a tiebreak. But the Serbian great found enough to keep his opponent at bay with a close 7-6 win. The Serbian then dominated the second set, cruising to an easy 6-3 win before fighting in the third set to win the game without dropping a set.

