French Open 2020 | Sofia Kenin beats Danielle Collins to reach semis

Sofia Kenin extended her run of success at Grand Slam tournaments this year by beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 to reach the French Open semifinals.

Kenin has now won a tour-leading 15 matches at majors this year. She started the year by winning the Australian Open and then reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last month.

Collins hadn't dropped a set in her three previous meetings with Kenin.

Collins won a rain-delayed three-set quarterfinal over Ons Jabeur a day earlier. She left the court for a medical time out while trailing Kenin 4-0 in the third set.

It wasn't immediately clear what was bothering Collins but she told the trainer that it was “unbearable.”

Kenin’s semifinal opponent will be two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Kvitova overcame some potentially costly double-faults to beat 66th-ranked Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 and reach the French Open semifinals for the second time.

Kvitova normally dictates play with her big serve and forehand but she double-faulted multiple times when she was broken twice in the second set.

The seventh-seeded Czech player bounced back each time and is back in the last four at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012. She lost to eventual champion Maria Sharapova that year.

Kvitova has not dropped a set in her five matches at this year's tournament.

