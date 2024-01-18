Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
  5. Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal goes down fighting in second round against Juncheng Shang of China

Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal goes down fighting in second round against Juncheng Shang of China

Sumit Nagal had defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets 6-4,6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the first round to become the first Indian to reach the second round of the Australian Open after 11 years.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 14:16 IST
Sumit Nagal
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sumit Nagal.

India's only hope in the men's singles of the ongoing Australian Open 2024, Sumit Nagal went down fighting in the second round at the hands of China's Juncheng Shang by 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 and 4-6. The 140th-ranked Shang was quick to recover after conceding the first set and won the next three to seal the victory in his favour.

The match turned out to be an evenly-contested one where Nagal had his moments but the 26-year-old failed to grab those opportunities with both hands and it ended up costing him. Just like the first round, a victory for Sumit against Shang would have assured him a place in history as he would have become the first Indian men's singles player since Leander Paes in 1998 to advance to the third round of a Grand Slam.

More to follow......

