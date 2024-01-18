Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal goes down fighting in second round against Juncheng Shang of China

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sumit Nagal.

India's only hope in the men's singles of the ongoing Australian Open 2024, Sumit Nagal went down fighting in the second round at the hands of China's Juncheng Shang by 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 and 4-6. The 140th-ranked Shang was quick to recover after conceding the first set and won the next three to seal the victory in his favour.

The match turned out to be an evenly-contested one where Nagal had his moments but the 26-year-old failed to grab those opportunities with both hands and it ended up costing him. Just like the first round, a victory for Sumit against Shang would have assured him a place in history as he would have become the first Indian men's singles player since Leander Paes in 1998 to advance to the third round of a Grand Slam.

More to follow......