Roger Federer asks fans to suggest new profile picture for social media

Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
Tennis legend Roger Federer on Saturday asked his fans to suggest a new profile picture for his Twitter account.

Basel Published on: October 05, 2019 21:35 IST
Tennis legend Roger Federer on Saturday asked his fans to suggest a new profile picture for his Twitter account, resulting in an outpouring of pictures of the star.

"Keep the profile pics coming pls, I will check later or tomorrow, off to dinner and a glass of bubbly!" Federer tweeted.

There was a suggestion from a fan to change Federer's profile picture on Twitter to which the 38-year-old 20-time Grand Slam winner replied: "Totally agree, any good options?"

From then on, his profile was filled with suggestions as fans showered love on one of the greatest athletes in sport.

Recently, Federer expressed his desire to watch an Indian movie.

Federer last played in the US Open this year where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

