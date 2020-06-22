'Reckless, irresponsible': Twitter lashes out at Novak Djokovic after Grigor Dimitrov tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is under public scrutiny for 'recklessness' during the Adria Tour.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is under public scrutiny after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Dimitrov took to his official social media profile to announce that he has been infected with COVID-19.

The Bulgarian was one of the many tennis players who took part in the exhibition tournament, Adria Tour in Zadar, Croatia. Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic was the tournament director of the Croatia stop, while the tennis player's brother Djordje Djokovic is the tour director.

Reports suggest that social distancing norms were not followed on the tour, and a video surfaced on social media also shows players enjoying a late-night party in the club.

The fans on Twitter lashes out at Novak Djokovic for the recklessness in organising the tour.

Novak Djokovic needs to address this issue head on. He can’t just say that he’s following government regulations. I can’t believe the Adria Tour has gone ahead without social distancing measures??? In multiple cities??? Just disgraceful and I hope this is a wake up call — R. (@drivevolleys) June 21, 2020

Apparently there’s a pandemic ........ — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 21, 2020

Really don't understand why the Adria Tour went ahead, that too without social distancing & games like basketball, players hugging it out! Novak Djokovic, of all people, should've known how highly irresponsible & damaging this would turn out to be. Stupid to say the least! — Vee (@Arey_Yaar) June 22, 2020

Don't need the 20-20 hindsight of Grigor Dimitrov's positive COVID-19 test, to say that Novak Djokovic had -- at very best -- a reckless attitude to the pandemic at his tournament in Belgrade last week. pic.twitter.com/a6JklCfXm1 — Ali Walker (@AliWalker24) June 21, 2020

To Djokovic fans trying to twist it. No, this is not an opportunity to attack Djokovic ignoring concerns for Dimitrov. But I have quite minimal sympathy for either of them, both knew what they were getting into. Both also have enough resources to come out of this unharmed. — Mihir (@lamonfizz) June 21, 2020

Djokovic needs to take responsibility along with all the other players who participated in this for some cash in the middle of a global pandemic. Reckless idiots...



Cancel USO ASAPpic.twitter.com/C6hc9xUFyS — Grigor. (@Scores_WTA) June 21, 2020

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage