Monday, June 22, 2020
     
  5. 'Reckless, irresponsible': Twitter lashes out at Novak Djokovic after Grigor Dimitrov tests COVID-19 positive

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is under public scrutiny for 'recklessness' during the Adria Tour.

New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2020 13:29 IST
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is under public scrutiny after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Dimitrov took to his official social media profile to announce that he has been infected with COVID-19.

The Bulgarian was one of the many tennis players who took part in the exhibition tournament, Adria Tour in Zadar, Croatia. Novak Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic was the tournament director of the Croatia stop, while the tennis player's brother Djordje Djokovic is the tour director.

Reports suggest that social distancing norms were not followed on the tour, and a video surfaced on social media also shows players enjoying a late-night party in the club. 

The fans on Twitter lashes out at Novak Djokovic for the recklessness in organising the tour.

