ATP, WTA, Grand Slams join forces to fund player relief program

The men’s and women’s professional tennis tours say they will administer a player relief fund to help those in the sport dealing with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP and WTA say they are in discussions with the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments but did not provide any specifics about how much money they are pooling or how it will be distributed.

They said they “look forward to finalizing and sharing the further details of a plan in due course.”

Pro tennis has been on hold since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and no tournaments will be played before mid-July at the earliest.

The French Open postponed its start from May to September, and Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

