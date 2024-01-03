Young wrestlers gather to protest against Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protesting wrestlers.

Hundreds of young wrestlers reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against renowned grapplers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. The wrestlers came from various parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and caught the Police off guard.

According to a report by PTI, the youngsters blamed the trio of Punia. Sakshi and Vinesh. They were disappointed over losing a year in their careers. They chanted slogans against the trio and also displayed banners reading "UWW save our wrestling from these 3 wrestlers." Notably, nearly 300 protestors from Arya Samaj Akhara in Chhaprauli, Baghpat. Some more came from Narela's Virender Wrestling Academy. Many of them stayed on the buses with the intent to join the protest when more wrestlers reach.

'No issues with WFI without Sanjay Singh': Sakshi

Notably, Sakshi Malik stated that she has no problem with the WFI body except Sanjay Singh. "We don't have any issues with the new federation except one man, Sanjay Singh. We don't have any issue if the new body comes back without Sanjay Singh. We do not have any issue with the ad-hoc committee as well," Malik told reporters.

"The government is like parents for us and I would request them to make wrestling safe for the upcoming wrestlers. You have seen how Sanjay Singh has been behaving. I don't want Sanjay Singh's interference in the federation," she added.

Sakshi said that it would be better if Sanjay does not return to the office. "I can only make a request. If the ministry says he won't come back it will be better. Everybody saw the kind of power abuse by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the WFI elections. He announced junior nationals at his home without much deliberation," she said.