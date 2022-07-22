World Athletics Championship: Neeraj Chopra opens up on his maiden World C'ships final qualification

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final in World Athletics Championship

Since his heroics in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been in the pink of his health as far as his game is concerned. Whenever Chopra takes the field, records tumble. The Indian contingency is currently stationed in the United Kingdom for the Birmingham edition of the Commonwealth Games and all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as he represents India in the multi-nation event. The athlete's life took a complete turn around after he clinched the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj is currently participating in the World Athletics Championship which is being held in Eugene. The star Indian athlete took the field earlier today and ended up qualifying for his maiden World Athletics Championship final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m as India witnessed a historic day at the event with two of its javelin throwers making it to the medal round.

The 24-year-old Indian superstar, the hot favorite for a medal, opened the Group A qualification round by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw, here on Thursday. Chopra finished second best overall behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who topped Group B with his opening round effort of 89.91m.

"It was a good start. I'll give my 100% in the final. We'll see. Every day is different. I'll just give my best. We don't know who can throw far on any given day. There is a little bit of zigzag in my run-up. I shook a little bit, but it was a good throw. There are so many throwers in good shape now. Five-six throwers have thrown PBs this year. They are all in excellent shape", said Neeraj.

Chopra's qualification round lasted a few minutes as he did not need to take the remaining two throws after breaching the automatic qualification mark on his first attempt. A competitor gets three throws in the qualification round.

