Who is Neha Thakur? Indian sailor who won Silver medal in Asian Games 2023?

India opened its Day three medal account at the Asian Games in Hangzhou courtesy of a stunning show by sailor Neha Thakur. She bagged a Silver medal in the girl's dinghy ILCA-4 event. She finished with a total of 32 points while her net score of 27 helped her win the silver medal. Thailand's Noppassorn Khunboonjan won the gold medal in the event. Neha trumped her Singapore rival Kiera Marie Carlyle who had to settle with a net score of 28.

For the unversed, in sailing, the girl's dinghy ILCA-4 category consists of a total of 11 races. The competitor's worst score is subtracted from the final tally to determine the net score. The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner. Neha's worst score was 5 points which she had accumulated during the fifth race. Meanwhile, let us know more about Neha Thakur who has created history by bagging a silver medal for India in Sailing.

Neha Thakur is only 17 years old and is a rising sailor from National Sailing School, Bhopal. She is the daughter of a farmer in Madhya Pradesh and lives in Amlataj village, Hatpipalia Tehsil, Dewas district.

Neha hogged the limelight in March last year as well for winning the Bronze medal in the Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi. The medal had helped her qualify for the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Minister of Earth Sciences, India and Member of Parliament, Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijuju lauded Neha Thaku for winning India's first medal in Sailing. "Great performance by Neha Thakur who represented India in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category. Hearty congratulations on winning the SILVER MEDAL at the #AsianGames2022 A good beginning as this is India's 1st medal in Sailing! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

