We do not recognise suspension and ad-hoc panel: Suspended WFI president Sanjay Singh

Controversies continue to hit the Wrestling Federation of India, as the suspended WFI president Sanjay Singh stated that his 'democratically elected' panel do not recognize the suspension from the Sports Ministry and IOA's ad-hoc committee on Monday, January 1.

On December 27, the Indian Olympic Association formed a three-member committee to run the WFI operations till further notice from the centre. Sanjay Singh, a close aide to former WFI head Brij Bhushan Singh, also added that his panel was elected democratically and will organise the Nationals.

"We got elected democratically," Sanjay Singh told PTI on Monday. "The Returning Officer had signed the papers, how do they ignore that? We do not recognise this ad-hoc panel. We do not recognise this suspension. The WFI is working smoothly, we are on the job.

"How will they (ad-hoc panel) organise Nationals if our state associations will not send the teams. We will organise our National Championship soon. We are soon calling the Executive Committee meeting. The notice of the EC meeting will be sent in a day or two and we will have the Nationals organised before they do it. We had sent our explanation to the ministry that we have not flouted any rules. We are still awaiting a reply. We will wait for a day or two. If they do not want to engage with us, we are not also not interested then."

Sanjay Singh-led panel dominantly won the election on December 21 but was suspended three days later by India's sports ministry after various violations of WFI rules and regulations. Centre asked the IOA to reform an ad-hoc committee to run the WFI affairs.

On December 31, 2023, the newly formed ad-hoc panel led by the WUSHU Association of India President Bhupendra Singh Bajwa announced its decision to organise Senior National Wrestling Championships in Jaipur from February 2-5 to get things running at the WFI.

